SRERD celebrates graduation of 3 batches from Professional Diploma in Real Estate Program

The program includes 135 training hours and included a total of 61 trainees from the various real estate offices and institutions in the Emirate of Sharjah. Prof. Kamal Youcef-Toumi, Mechanical Engineering Professor, Co-Director of Center for Clean Water and Clean Energy at MIT in the US, and Member of the University of Sharjah’s Board of Trustees, attended the ceremony along with His Excellency Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah; His Excellency Hamid Ali Alabbar, Advisor to the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department; and Prof. Radhi Al Zubaidi, Director of the Center for Continuing Education and Professional Development.

His Excellency Abdelaziz Ahmed Shams Alshamsi, Director General of Real Estate Registration Department, stressed that this program is based on a comprehensive investment vision that seeks to spread real estate awareness to keep pace with the rapid and escalating growth of the real estate market in the Emirate of Sharjah. It also aims to strengthen the role of the real estate sector for its efficiency and organisation, and from this perspective, the Department pays special interest to the dissemination of real estate knowledge, which reflects positively on the investment environment in this sector in the Emirate of Sharjah especially, and the UAE in general.

Alshamsi also explained that this program aims to provide a comprehensive knowledge database for participants that is built on scientific rules linking the theoretical framework and practical application, and to raise the efficiency and effectiveness of participants with multiple skills in the various fields related to the real estate sector that enable them to perform their current and future jobs in the sector to the fullest extent. This in addition to working on the preparation of cadres working in the real estate sector, and help them to provide advanced services to customers in this sector.

For his part, Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy expressed his delight at the graduation of the new batches from the Professional Diploma in Real Estate Program. He pointed out that this program is the fruit of joint cooperation with the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department. The University of Sharjah, he added, within its strategic plan focuses on the service and development of the local community through constructive and fruitful cooperation with all national institutions and entities.

The Chancellor added that the program targets all the real estate agents to qualify them to perform their tasks to the fullest extent, as well as anyone who has a desire to enter this field, and does not require a university degree from the applicant. He stressed that the University is keen to provide all the necessary professional and academic expertise at the highest levels for the participants in the program to ensure their preparation and training in the best possible and scientific methods.

The Advisor of the Real Estate Registration Department stressed that the program prepares and qualifies participants and informs them of everything that is new in regulations, administrative procedures related to real estate, familiarized them with all legal aspects related to the relevant legal actions, and the road to successful real estate marketing. Adding to that, the program prepares the participants to face all the problems and potential real estate challenges, and informs them of the special procedures to deal with them efficiently.

For his part, Prof. Radhi Al Zubaidi said that the program focuses on real estate management through studying the real estate economy and analyzing it, understanding the areas of real estate brokerage, property valuation, real estate marketing, owner’s unions, as well as investment and real estate development methods.

The program is supervised by a group of faculty members from the College of Law at the University of Sharjah who have extensive experience in this field as well as outside collaborators from the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department and other real estate departments who are always seeking to provide the best services to the public and private sectors in the UAE.