Sharjah Light Festival comes to AUS

The light show Marching Through Life by artist Julien Croyal will be projected onto the front of the AUS Main Building the nights of February 6-16, 2019.The show is based around the concept of the university as an intellectual family passing on knowledge and the desire to learn to the coming generations. It symbolises this transfer of knowledge from one generation to the next as it showcases a band of characters in animated hand-drawing march and play on the façade of the building, a tribute to the talent of AUS’s creative students.

As an illustrator and motion designer, Julien Croyal enjoys working with both traditional and digital material, switching from pen and paper to a stylus and a touchscreen to animate sceneries and characters. Drawing inspiration from Franco-Belgian comics to foreign pop-culture elements, Croyal tells playful stories in still or animated images through multiple media.