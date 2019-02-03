Start of winter cultural pluralism at Al Maktoum College in Scotland

The start of the programme was declared during a press conference held by the College at the American University in Sharjah, attended by Mirza Al Sayegh, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Al Maktoum College, Dr. Björn Kjerfve, Chancellor of the American University in Sharjah, Dr. Abu Bakr Jaber, Director of Al Maktoum College, Massoud Saleh, member of the organising committee, and students from Emirati Universities participating in the current edition of the programme.

Students from 13 universities and colleges in the UAE are participating in the programme, in addition to the Police Academy in Abu Dhabi, Malay University in Malaysia, Economic and Political Sciences College in Cairo University, as well as Fujairah University, for the second time, and Hamdan bin Mohammed Smart University.

The students left for Glasgow yesterday, after which they will meet at the headquarters of Al Maktoum College in Dundee, Scotland.

Mirza Al Sayegh conveyed the greetings of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, noting that he has directed that all students in the programme receive all possible support to recieve the maximum benefit from the programme.

He noted that the programme includes many academic activities aimed at achieving the objectives of the programme, as well as to reinforce cultural communications between populations and cultures.

Dr. Bjorn Kjerfve stressed the importance of the cultural pluralism and leadership skills programme and praised the support of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum for the college programmes and activities, along with his keenness to provide students with the opportunity to explore cultures and acquire leadership skills.

Kjerfve also hailed the efforts of the College Administration, noting the close relations between American University and Al Maktoum Higher Education College in Scotland.