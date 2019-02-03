ZU greets Month of Innovation with I-Scope Innovation Conference

The all-new month-long Innovation Conference, I-Scope, themed ‘Scope innovation Today to Scoop Tomorrow,’ during which the community will both participate and witness examples of the latest innovations by all colleges and departments. Each week will host different activities, training seminars, and inspirational talks on IBM Business Intelligence, IP Address Legality Innovative Training, Introduction to Drones, roundtable discussions on Entrepreneurship. All of which reinforces and demonstrates the spirit of innovation by all members of the university community.

Prof. Reyadh Al Mehaideb, Zayed University Vice-President, emphasized during the inauguration ceremony, the continued and increased importance, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashed Al Maktoum, UAE Vice-President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, when he called upon all government entities to celebrate Innovation firstly in a designated week then during the month of February each year, so that organizations can showcase their innovative ideas and accomplishments, and recognize their innovators, within a national program.

“The pace of change nowadays has become so fast with the advent of the digital age, robots, 3D printing, internet of things, smart systems, and other innovations collectively called the 4th industrial revolution, that Innovation has become the central theme in both the corporate world and governments,” Al Mehaideb said.

To take these innovations to the next step, the University Council last year approved the establishment of the new Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center at Zayed University. This center will work with all colleges, provide training and mentorship to our students and recent alumni, so they can capitalize on their innovative ideas and convert them into economic or social enterprises.

He further added, “Our faculty members utilize the latest instructional technologies, and we continually revise and update our curricula to include latest tools and techniques that responds to the requirements of the workplace for the 21st century skills. Each year the university invests significant resources in updating its facilities, IT infrastructure, and laboratories to offer our students the best educational experience, and our employees the best working environment.”

Keynote speaker, Dr. Franco Vigliotti, Dean of EPFL Middle East, said for his part, “Innovation is at the heart of knowledge-based societies, and constitutes a generally good predictor of current and future prosperity: countries that systematically invest in their research and innovation systems are the most likely to foster, invite and retain global talents.”

The vision of the Leadership of the UAE, to become a top innovator has quickly gained grounds to inspire the minds of the rising generation. As more resources are invested in research an innovation, young talents and new ideas will increasingly emerge and carry the prosperity of the Nation and be an example for the Region, as we transition from being resource economies to knowledge-based societies.

“More than ever before, our young generation is motivated by global issues and invites itself –an often even leads, in the design of innovative and portable solutions. Where we used to learn by listening, they increasingly learn by doing, whether in MedTech or in robotics, in the digital transformation of our society, or in the redesign of sustainability for our environment.”