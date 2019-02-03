UoS, USIM sign a cooperation agreement

His Excellency Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of the University signed the agreement along with Prof. Mousa Ahmed, President of USIM. Dr. Salah Taher, Vice Chancellor for Community Affairs, attended the signing along with Dr. Tarek Merabtene, Director of the Office of International Relations; Prof. Mesut Idriz, Head of the Department of History and Islamic Civilization at the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, and representing the Sharjah International Foundation for the History of Muslim and Arab Sciences (SIFHAMS); Prof. Abdelaziz Soufyane, Deputy Director of the Office of International Relations; and Mr. Khalid Al Raboy, Director of Public Relations and Acting Deputy Director of the Sharjah Center for Astronomy and Space Sciences’ Financial and Administrative Affairs.

The Chancellor started the ceremony by welcoming the USIM delegation stressing that the University of Sharjah welcomes all forms of cooperation with educational institutions. He then gave a brief about the University since its establishment by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University, and presented the scientific programs it offers at the undergraduate and graduate levels as well as the research institutes, excellence centers and its Medical Campus. This in addition to the number of enrolled students and graduates, which qualifies it to be one of the largest universities in the country.

For his part, the President of USIM expressed his pleasure in visiting the University of Sharjah and signing this cooperation agreement. He also gave a brief about USIM in terms of the number of enrolled students and faculty members as well as the colleges and programs it offers.

In keeping with the agreement, both parties will work on strengthening cooperation in the academic and research areas through working on joint research projects, educational, information, publication and research materials exchange, cooperating in programs at the undergraduate and graduate levels, as well as cooperating in students, researchers, and faculty members exchange. This in addition to organizing joint workshops and conferences.