Al Qasimia University, Directorate of Islamic Affairs enhance cooperation

Dr. Rashad Salem, the Director of Al Qasimia University, and Abdullah Khalifa Yarouf Al Sabousi, Director of the Directorate of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah, signed the agreement at a ceremony held at the Directorate’s headquarters in Al

Rahmaniyah Suburb in the presence of several officials from both sides.

The MoU aims at consolidating bilateral relations between the two sides, enhancing the exchange of knowledge, supporting scientific programmes and research and serving the community through joint advocacy and awareness programmes.

In his remarks on the signing of the agreement, Dr. Rashad Salem said that the signing of the agreement with the Directorate of Islamic Affairs comes in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. He pointed out that the MoU aims at defining the basic principles of cooperation between the two sides, which can be expanded later according to the annexes to this agreement that identify projects and programmes that correspond to the interests and priorities of the two sides.

He explained that Al Qasimia University is keen to communicate with all relevant departments and governmental bodies in the country, especially with the Directorate of Islamic Affairs.

For his part, Abdullah Khalifa Al Sabousi stressed the importance of this agreement in enhancing the exchange of experiences and knowledge and coordinating joint efforts between the Directorate and Al Qasimia University to qualify and develop advocacy cadres according to scientific and academic programmes.