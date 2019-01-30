Exploring Spherical Astronomy at SCASS in a Lecture

During the lecture, Mr. Mohammed Baker Rihan, Research Assistant at the Center, explored spherical astronomy as the oldest branch of astronomy used to determine the location of objects on the celestial sphere as seen at a particular date, time, and from a set location on Earth.

The lecture covered the history of spherical astronomy, developments, a review of spherical geometry, and the importance of this branch of astronomy and its use in different fields such as in satellite tracking systems, celestial navigation systems, space debris tracking systems, planetarium software, amongst others. This lecture enhanced the audience’s understanding of spherical astronomy as well as past and modern perspectives in the area.