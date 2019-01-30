More than 1,500 students participate in AUS Sharakah Sports Festival 2019

The day-long sports event saw 174 teams from the university’s Sharakah partner schools in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain and Al Ain compete for top honors in a wide variety of sporting disciplines. Organised by the AUS Office of Enrollment Management (OEM), the festival is an AUS community outreach program that encourages students from grades 10 to 12 at Sharakah schools to embrace good sportsmanship and fitness.

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Shuhaimy, Executive Director of Enrollment Management, said: “We are delighted to see the number of students and schools participating in this year’s festival. Events such as these provide us with an opportunity to welcome high school students and their families to our beautiful campus and see for themselves the excellent facilities on offer. The festival also strengthens our commitment to community engagement and our partnerships with feeder schools.”

Sharakah is a partnership program initiated by the AUS Office of Enrollment Management between AUS and select high schools to engage with the university’s strategic initiative to create a platform for cooperation in various academic and non-academic areas. These include the engagement of teachers and students through training sessions, workshops, as well as cultural, social and sporting activities.

The festival saw hard-fought matches take place throughout the competition. This year’s winners were:

• 100M sprint:

o First place – boys: Sharjah American International School—Dubai

o Second place – boys: Al Mawakeb School—Barsha—Dubai

o Third place – boys: Al Durrah International School—Sharjah

o First place – girls: Sharjah American International School–Sharjah

o Second place – girls: Al Khaleej International School—Sharjah

o Third place – girls: Sharjah American International School—Sharjah

• Table Tennis:

o First place – boys: Dawha School—Dubai

o Second place – boys: American School of Creative Science—Sharjah

o Third place – boys: International School of Arts and Sciences—Dubai

o First place – girls: Al Shola Private School for Girls—Sharjah

o Second place – girls: Dawha School—Sharjah

o Third place – girls: Dawha School—Sharjah

• Volleyball:

o First place – boys: International School of Arts and Sciences—Dubai

o Second place – boys: Philadelphia Private School—Sharjah

o Third place – boys: Al Mawakeb School—Garhoud—Dubai

o First place – girls: Al Mawakeb School–Al Barsha—Dubai

o Second place – girls: Philadelphia Private School—Dubai

o Third place – girls: Al Mawakeb School—Garhoud—Dubai

• Basketball:

o First place – boys: Al Mawakeb School—Garhoud—Dubai

o Second place – boys: Sharjah American International School—Dubai

o Third place – boys: Al Mawakeb School—Al Barsha—Dubai

o First place –girls: Al Mawakeb School—Garhoud—Dubai

o Second place – girls: Sharjah American International School—Dubai

o Third place – girls: Dubai International School—Garhoud—Dubai

• Soccer:

o First place – boys: Sama International School—Sharjah

o Second place – boys: Al Dhafrah School—Abu Dhabi

o Third place – boys: Al Shola School—Sharjah

o First place – girls: Philadelphia Private School—Dubai

o Second place – girls: International School of Arts and Sciences—Dubai

o Third place – girls: Al Mawakeb School—Al Barsha—Dubai

The event also welcomed players’ families and the AUS community at large to enjoy a wide variety of outdoor fun activities organized on campus.