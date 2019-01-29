UoS , SPSA sign agreement to establish a Professional Diploma Program

The parties are working on launching a Professional Diploma in Occupational Health and Safety program. His Excellency Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of the University, and His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Saqr Al Qasimi, President of the Authority, signed the agreement. Dr. Salah Taher, Vice Chancellor for Community Affairs, attended the signing along with Prof. Radhi Al Zubaidi, Director of the Center for Continuing Education and Professional Development. Attending from the Authority’s side were Eng. Lamya Al Nouman, Director of Support Services Department; Nada Al Suwaidi, Director of Government Communications Department; and Mahra Al Shehhi, Acting Director of the Training Institute.

His Excellency the Chancellor of the University welcomed His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Saqr Al Qasimi and stressed the significance of this cooperation. The University of Sharjah, he continued, is now considered one of the most prominent universities locally and regionally in terms of the number of colleges and educational programs as well as its role in serving scientific research and the local community. The University’s upcoming five-year strategic plan complements new technological advancements following the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University.

For his part, His Excellency the President of the Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority expressed his pleasure in signing this agreement with the University as both parties stress the significance of professional development. This agreement, he continued, is a cooperation initiative that keeps up with the Authority’s goals and especially that of raising the community’s awareness. The Sharjah Government authorities will dedicate 25 employees to support this program to complete 135 hours. The program will prepare trainers in occupational health and safety. This program, he added, follows the Authority’s goal of preparing the professional resources to utilize the prevention systems and face challenges to ensure the general safety, which reflects their vision of ensuring a community safe from harm.

Prof. Al Zubaidi stressed the significance of keeping this program running as it plays a role in serving the industrial and investment areas. The University of Sharjah as a leading institution in education and scientific research, he added, aims to provide an educational and training environment that contributes to the development of the local community and provides valuable counselling in all fields.