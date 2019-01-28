Visitors invited to take a virtual tour of AUS at 15th International Education Show

From January 30 to February 1 at Sharjah’s Expo Center, the AUS stand will give visitors a taste of the student experience and offer a preview of the university’s magnificent self-contained campus through an interactive presentation of Google Earth vision of the facilities.

The stand will also include an interactive geostationary and GPS satellites model created by the Department of Physics in the College of Arts and Sciences, featuring four mini drones on display. Visitors are invited to learn more about the project, which has been designed to demonstrate to students the principles of satellites revolving around the Earth at different orbital regions.

Widely acclaimed work created by students of the College of Architecture, Art and Design can also be viewed up close by visitors to the AUS stand, with the photograph Redressing the Renaissance, a real-life reenactment of the famous Raphael painting School of Athens, on display.

The AUS stand at this year’s International Education Show has been designed to introduce future AUS students to the richness of the student experience and the opportunities that the university has to offer—from financial scholarships and grants, on-campus housing, and world-class instruction from highly qualified and experienced faculty, to professional internships and international study tours, all provided in the context of a vibrant and diverse academic community.

While one of the region’s top academic institutions, AUS has been recognized for the high value it places on diversity and equal opportunity. With more than 90 different nationalities represented on campus, and an almost 52:48 female to male ratio, AUS offers students an unparalleled intercultural, global university experience. This diversity has given AUS worldwide acclaim, with Times Higher Education naming AUS as having the highest percentage of international students of any university in the world, for the past two years running.

Prospective AUS students can meet current AUS students at the 15th International Education Show, with student representatives from the university on hand at the AUS stand to answer questions and provide advice. Faculty from the four AUS colleges as well as staff from the university’s student services and housing departments will also be present at the AUS stand, providing prospective students and their parents with the opportunity to ask questions about specific degree programs and important aspects of student life.

Professor Kevin Mitchell, Vice Provost of Undergraduate Affairs, says events like the International Education Show give prospective students and their parents the opportunity to get a shared vision of what to expect from a university education.

“We understand that parents want to invest in a university education for their children that will prepare them for a successful career as well as a fruitful life after university. At the same time, students want to know that they will have a memorable student experience that offers them the chance to enjoy extracurricular activities, explore different interests and foster meaningful friendships. By visiting our stand at the 15th International Education Show in Sharjah, parents and students can talk with our student, staff and faculty hosts and learn everything they need to know to help them make the best decision about university education. We invite anyone with questions about university to come and talk to us at the show.”