AUS announces launch of BAPSY, accepting applications for fall semester

With the region continuing to experience rapid population growth and economic development, it is expected that there will be concurrent growth in psychology-related fields, in both the public and private sectors. The new Bachelor of Arts in Psychology (BAPSY), which will be offered through the AUS College of Arts and Sciences beginning in Fall Semester 2019, will see the first cohort of students graduating in 2023, filling much-needed positions in a variety of sectors from mental health services, to education to human resource management, among others.

The UAE Government has committed to becoming a GCC leader in psychological services, increasing the quantity and quality of psychological assistance available throughout the country. Dr.

Mahmoud Anabtawi, Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at AUS, says that the new program will be instrumental in filling an increased number of positions resulting from such government





initiatives:

“A good quality psychology degree offers students much diversity and choice in employment. Our new program focuses on developing the hard and soft skills of students, so that they are equipped to enter a diverse range of positions. The program instills a strong understanding of research methodology, statistics and software, alongside the more general skills required of a psychologist, such as communication, cultural understanding and teamwork. Graduates of the BAPSY will be fully equipped to apply their knowledge and skills in the workplace and society as a whole.”

AUS Chancellor Dr. Björn Kjerfve says:

“Globally, psychology is one of the most popular university degrees, at both the undergraduate and graduate levels. We therefore expect to see strong demand for this program, with applications predicted from both the GCC and globally. AUS will no doubt be an excellent choice for outstanding students looking to pursue a psychology degree. The faculty teaching the program hail from some of the world’s leading universities, and are at the forefront of research in psychology-related fields. AUS also offers impressive facilities for the study of psychology, with cutting-edge laboratories and one of the Arab world’s best libraries. We look forward to welcoming the first cohort of students of the BAPSY in the fall 2019.”