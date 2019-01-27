UoS, DESC launch ‘internet of things’ research laboratory

A number of the DESC Department Directors, the University’s Vice Chancellors, College Deans, and faculty members as well as some researchers and graduate studies students attended the inauguration.

The establishment of this research laboratory is the fruit of the cooperation between the University of Sharjah and the DESC to launch an interactive platform for the internet of things.

During his word on the occasion, the Chancellor of the University commended this cooperation and stressed that it embodies one of the main goals of the University of collaborating with and serving the academic entities and organisations inside and outside the UAE. He also stressed the University new objective of offering more specialised scientific programs in the fields of computer sciences and artificial intelligence and their daily scientific applications.

For his part, His Excellency Al Shebani expressed his unceasing support for this laboratory, and that its scientific research outcomes will be soon reflected in our daily within the scope of Dubai’s goal of being a leading contender in the digital development field and implementation of the internet of things initiatives.

As for Prof. Maamar Bettayeb, Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Studies, he stressed that this research laboratory will strengthen the University’s role in serving the community and contribute with scientific research in the field of artificial intelligence, blockchain, and the internet of things through the efforts of a number of research groups and graduate studies students.

Prof. Abdallah Shanableh, Director of the Institute of Sciences and Engineering Research, added that the University pays special attention to scientific research conducted in collaboration with the community organisations and provides innovative solution that contribute community sustainable development.

The laboratory team consisting of Prof. Qassem Naser, Dr. Manar Abu Talib, Dr. Bushra Al Blooshi, Director of Research and Innovation at the DESC, gave a brief about the laboratory and the nature of scientific research they will undertake along with a number of research groups from various scientific and engineering programs. Dr. Al Blooshi also stressed the significance of supporting the scientific community and funding applied research projects that serve the government organisations and aid in the creation of new scientific innovations.

Currently, the research groups in the laboratory are working on a range of topics related to open-source, hardware security checks to ensure means of communication with information centers and technical management are secure, and review the internal programs in these devices to detect harmful programs, if any.

Researchers at the Master’s and PhD levels are working on various research ideas such as blockchain that promotes the move towards e-governments, and artificial intelligence applications in the medical fields and to assist in treating some chronic diseases.