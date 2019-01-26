UoS ‘Diploma in Parliamentary Work’ programme graduates honoured

The 53 participants in the programme who come from various institutions in the country, spent over a period of two and a half months with 100 training hours under the supervision of specialised trainers and experienced experts from inside and outside the university.

The ceremony was attended by Khawla Al Mulla, Chairperson of the Sharjah Consultative Council and officials from both the SCC and UoS.

In her speech on this occasion, Khawla Al Mulla expressed her pride in graduating the first group of participants in the first and second batches. She praised the achievements that are being made in which SCC actively contributes.

The Diloma programme was launched with the kind blessing of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and the President of the University of Sharjah.

Highlighting the efforts of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and the endeavours of Khawla Al Mulla, Dr. Humaid Majoul Al Nuaimi, Director of the UoS also hailed the role of the UoS Center for Continuing Education and Professional Development for the efficient implementation of the "Diploma in Parliamentary Work" programme

At the end of the ceremony, Khawla Al Mulla, accompanied by UoS director and director of the Centre, honoured the graduates, professors and trainers from the university and various local departments.