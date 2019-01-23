“Enchanted Nature” Exhibition showcases Photographers’ work at UoS’s College of Fine Arts and Design

The Exhibition will last for a week from January 22nd and will showcase the work of 35 photographers from various countries. The Exhibition allows the College students an opportunity to benefit from the expertise of the photographers and the society members while gaining training experience to foster their artistic abilities.

Mr. Abdullah Al Mannai, Director of Administrative Affairs at the Sharjah Department of Culture, attended the Exhibition inauguration along with Mr. Saeed Abdullah, President of the Emirates Photography Society; Mr. Mohammed Abdullah Al Hashimi, Secretary of the Society; Dr. Mohamed Yousif, Assistant Professor at the College and the Exhibition Organizer; and a number of faculty and staff members and students.

In his word, Mr. Abdullah Al Mannai extended his thanks to the College of Fine Arts and Design and the Emirates Photography Society for their cooperation in organizing this Exhibition, which symbolises the start of significant cooperation between all parties in the future.

As for Emirati artist Dr. Mohamed Yousif, he expressed his pleasure in having the photographers present at the Exhibition and said he is looking forward to future cooperation in organising exhibitions that work to connect the students with the field experts to learn various photography techniques such as color and angle selection. The Exhibited photos this year, he continued, ranged from underwater photography, microphotography, desert photography, and wildlife photography.