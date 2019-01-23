UoS Dental Hospital awarded Qmentum Int’l Accreditation at Diamond Level

Qmentum International Accreditation is an organisation specialised in accrediting hospitals following international standards. The diamond level is the highest accreditation level offered by the Canadian Health Facilities Authority as it focuses on achieving quality in a holistic and integrated manner and ensuring that results are achieved on the basis of evidence and best practices to better performance in comparison with similar hospitals.

This emphasises the excellence of the Dental Hospital at the University of Sharjah compared to its peers at the regional and global levels.

Three delegation groups from the accreditation committee visited the University of Sharjah Dental Hospital at various times to evaluate its performance according to quality and safety standards. The latest visit was in December 2018 and lasted for three days during which they evaluated the Hospital according to 261 criteria divided into three areas: medical service quality, infection prevention, and administration. The Hospital achieved a 99.4% result.

The accreditation committee members commended the Dental Hospital for the level and number of dentists, patients, and the support from the University. They also commended the administrative, medical, and service levels at the Hospital.