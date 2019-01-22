AUS professor among first to be granted long-term visa in the UAE

The award honors accomplished scientists and researchers who have excelled in their respective disciplines in the UAE and abroad.

Dr. Husseini, Professor at the College of Engineering (CEN), Associate Dean for Graduate Affairs and Research, and Dana Gas Endowed Chair in Chemical Engineering at AUS, was made aware of his new visa status by a call he received from a reporter at the local newspaper Khaleej Times.

Speaking about this, Dr. Husseini said:“It’s an honor to be one of the first 20 people granted a 10-year UAE residency visa. I had no idea I was even being considered for this as a finalist for the Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for Scientific Distinction. I can now plan for long term projects and commercializing these projects. This accomplishment would not have been possible without the continuous support of AUS, and the Drug Delivery group in CEN. I dedicate this honor to the visiting scholars, post-docs, graduate and undergraduate in our research group.”

The long-term resident visa for scientists and researchers aims to enhance the UAE’s position as a hub for scientific research and attain its goal of becoming a global hub for scientific advancement. Announced in November 2018, the long-term residence permits will be granted to investors and specialists in medical, scientific, research and technical fields, as well as scientists and innovators.