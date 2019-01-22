Students participates at “4th International Forum on Innovation, Entrepreneurship” in UoS

The Forum, announced in November 2018, comes this round with the goal of being an ideal platform for students to learn about the best innovative practices, and to use these practices in their education and in their careers. The Forum is also an opportunity to review practical experience in the field of entrepreneurship, and to instill a culture of innovation in the minds of students, and to function as a beacon that nourishes their ideas and abilities and helps them to creatively excel before they enter the labor market and face its challenges.

It is worth mentioning that the College of Business Administration is currently preparing students through holding workshops on innovation and entrepreneurship for all students participating in the competition from UAE universities and private schools in the Emirate of Sharjah. It is guided by a committee composed of important people in the business scene in the Emirate of Sharjah who have diverse experiences in the field of innovation, business and investment. The committee includes Sheikha Hind bint Faisal Al Qasimi, CEO of the Velvet Holding Group and a member of the jury at the International Forum on Innovation and Entrepreneurship, and from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry: Mr. Abdulaziz Shattaf, Assistant Director-General for Members Services at the SCCI; Ms. Mariam Al Ali, Director of Corporate Excellence; Ms. Mona Omran, Director of the Business Adopters Center; Mr. Marwan Al Muhairi, Head of the International Exhibitions Department; Mr. Amjad Idris, Head of the Working Groups Section; and Ms. Heba Al Marzooqi, First Executive of the Business Councils and Joint Committees. From the Sharjah Economic Development Department members include Dr. Amr Saleh, Economic Advisor; Dr. Kathem Al Shaghana, Strategic Advisor; Mr. Ahmad bin Saed Al Suwaidi, Head of Commercial Investment; along with a number of directors, heads, and executives.

The committee will select the winning four projects during the closing ceremony of the “4th International Forum on Innovation and Entrepreneurship.” The committee has approved 53 innovative projects to compete at the final stage of the contest.

For her part, Dr. Amal Ibrahim Al-Ali, President of the Forum Organising Committee and Assistant Professor at the College of Business Administration, stressed that in annually organizing this forum, the College is giving students the opportunity to learn about various practices in innovation and entrepreneurship. The Forum also aims, she continued, to merge students’ extracurricular activities with their academic activities to strengthen their connection with the job market as this developing economy relies on skills such as innovation, critical thinking, and entrepreneurship.