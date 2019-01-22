UoS organises meeting on “renewable energy engineering”

Tariq bin Khadim, Chairman of the Directorate of Human Resources at Government of Sharjah, attended the meeting along with Prof. Maamar Bettayeb, Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Studies; Dr. Salah Taher, Vice Chancellor for Community Affairs; Prof. Abdul-Kadir Mohammed Hamid, Acting Dean of the College of Engineering; Prof. Abdul Ghani Olabi, Head of the Department of Sustainable and Renewable Energy Engineering at the College and the organiser of the meeting in collaboration with Community Affairs Department. A number of specialists and interested people in the field attended the meeting with the aim of exploring cooperation areas in scientific research and training.

During his inaugural speech, His Excellency the Chancellor welcomed the directors of participating entities specialised in the field of sustainable and renewable energy engineering, and thanked them for attending. He stressed that the University of Sharjah, following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University, aims to establish lasting relations with the national organisations and entities that work to serve and develop the community. He added that this is one of the main strategic goals of the University during its upcoming five-year strategic plan.

In this meeting, Dr. Salah Taher stressed the role of the University of Sharjah in serving the local community and the signing of several agreements that would help benefit such cooperation. Dr. Shawqi Ghinai gave a presentation about the University of Sharjah and the Department of Scientific Research and Graduate Studies. He also briefed the attendees about the University's infrastructure, institutes and specialised research centers and teams working in the field of sustainable and renewable energy engineering.

The Dean of the College of Engineering briefed the attendees of the College Departments and their uniqueness in the country as they provide a number of study programs that meet the needs of the job market, and the fields of cooperation between the College in the industrial field with many institutions and local authorities.

For his part, Dr. Abdul Ghani Olabi discussed the opportunities of joint cooperation between the Department of Renewable and Sustainable Energy Engineering and the companies and institutions working in this field through providing training opportunities for the students of the Department, assisting in the completion of their graduation projects, and cooperating in scientific research related to renewable energy and the environment as well as offering student scholarships. The Department would also contribute by providing scientific consultations and organising training courses for companies and institutions working in this field.