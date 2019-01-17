UoS to showcase its expertise in using modern education technologies

The Bett Show is considered the world’s largest education technology event highlighting recent innovations and advancements in the field. It will welcome over 35 thousand visitors from companies, organizations, and individuals from around the world.

The University of Sharjah considered one of the largest universities locally and regionally and holding an advanced standing internationally will present information about its accredited programs as well as its Master’s and PhD programs in collaboration with international academic institutions. It will also highlight its facilities, laboratories, and programs that meet the demands and developments of the job market.

The University also aims to present its strategic directions that focus on teaching and learning, using modern education technologies, scientific research, caring for the student and the education environment, educational and research resources, and connecting learning objectives with the job market demands especially for jobs related to information technology which now plays a part in the applied sciences, engineering, arts, humanities and social sciences, and law field.