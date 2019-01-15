UoS celebrates its distinguished students from the 2018-2019 graduates batch

This during a celebration organised by the Deanship of Male Students’ and was attended by Affairs University’s Vice Chancellors, College Deans, Department Heads, and the distinguished students and their families.

During his word on the occasion, the Chancellor of the University extended his congratulations to the distinguished students and expressed his pride in their success, which is a major pillar in the University’s mission and uniqueness following its establishment by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University. The University, he added, aims to graduate scientists and professionals in various fields – a goal that the entire University community strives and works towards, their efforts clearly visible in the students’ rising GPAs every year.

The Chancellor also made certain to extend his congratulations to the distinguished students’ families and addressed the students urging them to serve and develop their countries with their creativity and innovative ideas. He also urged them to be ambassadors of the University and to continue their academic journeys. He assured them that the University of Sharjah will always be available to help them.

Giving the distinguished students’ address was graduate AbdalRahman Alaa Aldin Al-Shimi from the College of Shari’a and Islamic Studies. In his word, he expressed his pride in representing the University’s distinguished students from the 19th graduates batch. He described their exceptional academic journey at the University of Sharjah. Addressing the University’s faculty members, he extended his thanks for their continued support and equipping them with the best knowledge, understanding, and morals. Finally, he also thanked their guardians for their unceasing support and motivation.

At the end of the ceremony, Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, honored the distinguished students along with Prof. Mahmoud Darabseh, Dean of Male Students’ Affairs.