Consul-General of Japan visits Al Qasimia University’s Manuscripts House

During the visit, the Consul-General of Japan was briefed on the collections of the Islamic Manuscripts House at Al Qasimiya University.

Dr. Rashad Salem welcomed the Consul-General of Japan and accompanied him on a tour that included all sections of the University’s Islamic Manuscripts House, highlighting the important role of the University in spreading the great values of Islam and attracting countless students from all over the world, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah to provide science and studies that benefit generations in building their homelands and spreading the tolerance of Islam.

Dr. Rashad Salem pointed out that the Islamic Manuscripts House includes the most precious historical manuscripts that are among the rarest manuscripts of the collection of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.