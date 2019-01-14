Consul-General of Japan visits Al Qasimia University’s Manuscripts House

  • Monday 14, January 2019 in 12:17 PM
Sharjah 24: Dr. Akima Umezawa, Consul-General of Japan, visited the Manuscripts House at Al Qasimia University. Dr. Akima Umezawa and the accompanying delegation were received by Dr. Rashad Salem, the Director of Al Qasimiya University, and His Excellency Khalid Bin Butti Al Hajri, Director General of the University City in Sharjah.
During the visit, the Consul-General of Japan was briefed on the collections of the Islamic Manuscripts House at Al Qasimiya University.
 
Dr. Rashad Salem welcomed the Consul-General of Japan and accompanied him on a tour that included all sections of the University’s Islamic Manuscripts House, highlighting the important role of the University in spreading the great values of Islam and attracting countless students from all over the world, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah to provide science and studies that benefit generations in building their homelands and spreading the tolerance of Islam. 
 
Dr. Rashad Salem pointed out that the Islamic Manuscripts House includes the most precious historical manuscripts that are among the rarest manuscripts of the collection of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.