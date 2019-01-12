ZU bridges cooperation with universities worldwide

Prof. Reyadh Al Mehaideb, Vice President of Zayed University, welcomed the newcomers urging them to enroll in "Ya Hala" program, which was explicitly created to add a smooth transition from the school life into a new educational and cultural perspective. Similarly, Dr. Fatima Al-Darmaki, Dean of Student Affairs Deanship, attended to the freshmen in the Dubai campus.

In his welcoming remarks, Al Mehaideb conveyed greeting of Noura Bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, President of Zayed University, to the new students, adding, "Her Excellency is attentive to your course outcomes, and follows up students development to graduation and beyond."

"Today you have joined a university bearing the name of the founder of our nation, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, along with its remarkable achievements since its inauguration 20 years ago," he said.

He also mentioned that Zayed University is at the vanguard of the public institutions in the UAE through its commitment to both institutional and specialized accreditations. Zayed University is one of only two independently accredited institutions within the UAE. This accreditation is through the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, one of six regional accreditation bodies in the United States. Not forgetting that collages at Zayed University have all been accredited by their disciplinary bodies.

"Zayed University is committed to bringing the highest academic and administrative talent from all over the world to provide you with a unique and pioneering experience in learning, innovation, and creativity, through which you advance to the first ranks of excellence in the UAE, the region and the world.”

He went one saying that the University is keen on establishing bridges of cooperation and communication with various universities in the East and the West worlds. "Various student and culture exchange programs took place as well as international joint initiatives. We have effectively contributed to the Athens Cultural Week, which was organised in Greece in October 2018 and held in collaboration with the UAE Embassy in Greece and the National University of Athens.”

During the two events, newcomers met with administration executives to understand roles of departments and offices that provide services to students, such as the Students Activities Office, Academic Preparation Program, Admissions Office, Student Guidance Center, Student Facilities Services, Employment, and Career Guidance Office, and University Library.