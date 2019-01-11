Al Qasimia University students learn about UAE heritage at the Sharjah Heritage Museum

The three-day course was organised in cooperation between Al Qasimia University and the Sharjah Heritage Museum. Students from different nationalities around the world gained the lives of parents, grandparents and the rich history of the UAE.

Dr. Rashad Salem, Director of Al Qasimia University praised, in cooperation with the Sharjah Heritage Museum, praised the organisation of this three-day course and the students' knowledge of the lives of the UAE's ancestors and their participation in the pottery and engraving workshop in the past.