ZU improves teaching practices and students’ learning outcomes

SoTL highlights the benefits of higher education faculty conducting a systematic inquiry of the impact of their teaching in their classroom to improve their teaching practices and their students’ learning outcomes.

Over 38 presentations demonstrated empirical evidence of a teaching practice that facilitates learning and cultivates an environment of student success.

“Such conventions boost research productivity and places our educational entity on track towards a better future, to both students and teachers. It empowers a richer classroom environment, upsurges engagement and provides mandated outcomes, which had been sought by our wise leadership,” said Prof. Reyadh Al-Mehaideb, Vice-President of Zayed University, during his opening remarks.

Adding, “Entering UAE’s ‘Year of Tolerance,’ I realise the role Educator play in the overall educational progression, their consideration to share and gain effective and transformative plans of teaching and view it as a form of tolerance in education. Trying to focus on students’ needs, face classroom challenges, and seeking self-development to bring about change at a larger scale is a form of being tolerant, in its highest forms.”

Themed ‘Classroom Research for Effective Teaching’ Prof. Christina Gitsaki, Director of Center for Educational Innovation, Zayed University, said, “200 participants met for SoTL coming from educational institutions in the UAE, KSA, Oman, Iran and the UK. They are all “assets” to their institutions because they generate visible analyses of student learning taking place in their institutions, provide excellent models of practice for local colleagues, generate high-quality evidence for internal and external assessment, and offer accessible examples of quality education to prospective students.”

She further added that “Research has shown that engaging in the Scholarship of Teaching and Learning is considered as the most effective and transformative method of teacher professional development at the higher education context.”

SoTL research has been always contextualised, carried out in naturalistic environments, and focused at specific student needs. It is always meaningful and useful, especially when shared with others who are working in similar contexts and facing similar challenges in the classroom. It can be compelling in developing individuals and bring about change at a larger scale by increasing the quality of teaching and learning in higher education institutions.

The event featured 38 oral presentations delivered by 52 presenters. The programme included five workshops focusing on conducting and disseminating research. Each presentation was a classroom-based inquiry with the ultimate aim to inform practice and promote evidence-based teaching.