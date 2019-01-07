ZU spring semester welcomes 323 students

Attending students will engage in the ‘Ya Hala’ programme, which gives them a comprehensive understanding of the university and a chance to acclimate to life at (ZU).

195 students enrolled in the Abu Dhabi campus, including 121 female students, and 74 male students, Dubai campus welcomes 128 female students.

Prof. Reyadh Al-Mehaideb, Vice-President of Zayed University, is expected to welcome the freshmen and the accompanying parents to the events held on Tuesday morning at the University campus in Abu Dhabi. Dr. Fatima Al Darmaki, Dean of Student Affairs Deanship, will meet with the new students in Dubai.

During the events, a video about the primary services and activities of the university will be presented by the Deanship of Student Affairs. The Student Leadership Department will then present an overview of commitment to ethical responsibility, honor, and mutual respect, followed by a presentation by The Office for Undergraduate Student Academic Success.

Zayed University offers undergraduate students 23 academic programs that qualify them to graduate and enter the UAE labour market and excel in various fields, such as administration, business, mass media, education, information technology, humanities and social sciences, natural and health sciences, arts and design.

It is worth mentioning that Zayed University obtained the academic accreditation of the institution and five of its seven faculties have obtained the international academic accreditation in their respective disciplines, which shows that the university achieves the highest international standards required by the academic organisations.