AURAK, Canadian universities discuss establishing international partnerships

To this effect, AURAK Associate Provost for Academic and Student Affairs and Associate Professor of Education, Dr. Denise Gifford, Dean of the Office of Academic Support Services, Professor Steven Zani and a group of senior representatives held a meeting with the Trade Commissioner and Regional Education Coordinator of the Embassy of Canada Mabelle Sawaqed-Hen, and Senior Trade Commissioner, Kate Starkey, to further discuss this step.

Professor Denise said, "Canadian universities would be ideal for such agreements with its universities offering 1,500 programmes with cooperative education and internship options, offering AURAK students both long-term and short-term international educational opportunities with a country that was quoted by the World Bank as 'the easiest place to start a business.' Participating in study abroad programme with professional internships would give students an inside link to establishing various professional connections."

AURAK President Professor Hassan Hamdan Al Alkim commented, "Canadian universities offer a solid, quality education with a diverse cultural and professional atmosphere in which to bolster the educational experience. Supplementing the AURAK education with a student exchange experience with any of its distinguished universities would be advantageous."