Abu Dhabi University’s newest building to be named in honor of ‘Umm Al Emarat’

The AED 40 million building houses the College of Law and College of Engineering, and features a wide range of fully-fledged laboratories as well as academic and training facilities designed to the highest international standards.

Dr. Ali Saeed Bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, Chairman of ADU's Board of Directors, expressed the University’s honor and pride to name its newest building after Sheikha Fatima. He highlighted that Her Highness Sheikha Fatima is a national icon who won the hearts of people in the UAE through her countless acts of generosity and philanthropy.

Bin Harmal added, "The new ‘Umm Al Emarat’ building stands as a symbol of knowledge and scientific thinking that reinforces ADU’s position as one of the leading national educational institutions. Sheikha Fatima’s name holds profound significance to our nation and is associated with her great legacy throughout the years."

The 9,742 m2 building is equipped with state-of-the-art technology designed to support academic and training needs. The new building is directly linked to the main campus through a bridge, allowing students and faculty ease of access. Adhering to international health and safety regulations, the ‘Umm Al Emarat’ building meets the One-Pearl Estidama requirements for sustainable design and construction practices.

From an aesthetic point of view, the contemporary building was designed to the highest international standards and provides a positive and comfortable learning environment that fulfills the wide academic needs of students.

The building has 11 classrooms, 95 faculty offices, 24 laboratories, classrooms and multi-purpose halls. It accommodates a variety of programs including Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Computer Science, Aviation, Information Technology, and Architecture and Design. It is also home to the College of Law featuring a moot court that allows students to experience simulated court hearings.