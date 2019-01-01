UoS ranks first in sustainable development

The ranking was announced by Dr. Humaid Majoul Al Nuaimi, Director of the university, who said, "The fact that the University of Sharjah was ranked by Green Metric as the first in the country for the first time last year and for the second year in a row this year is due to the implementation of the directives of its president, His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to develop the university internationally in all areas."

He added that the university’s interest in this ranking is due to its keenness to reinforce its international position in the areas of the environment and sustainable development, and raise the awareness of academic and local communities about sustainable development while noting that this can be achieved by increasing green spaces, which account for 19 per cent of the total area of the university, as well as constructing environmentally-friendly buildings, reducing the consumption of energy, utilising solar energy, lowering air pollution at the university’s campus, and reducing paper consumption by using computers.