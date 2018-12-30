UoS signs a cooperation agreement with Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary Company

Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, signed the agreement along with Mr. Aidyn Aimbetov, Cosmonaut and Vice President of the Company Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary.

During the meeting, the Chancellor of the University gave a brief introduction of the University of Sharjah since its establishment by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University. The University has now become one of the largest in the UAE in terms of the number of enrolled students and offered academic programs. He also spoke about the Sharjah Center for Astronomy and Space Sciences (SCASS), which is unique to the University of Sharjah among other universities in the UAE, and its facilities that serve the educational process and scientific research at the University and the surrounding community.

Mr. Aidyn Aimbetov then discussed various possible areas of cooperation with the University and expressed his admiration of the multiculturalism at the University, its prominent international standing, and high educational standards. He also praised the Sharjah Center for Astronomy and Space Sciences for its exceptional facilities. Following which, Mr. Aimbetov gave a brief about the space sector in Kazakhstan, and stressed his desire for establishing future cooperation with SCASS.

The aim of this agreement is to cooperate in research and promoting using space for peaceful purposes and developing and applying space technology to support the economy, scientific research, safety, and community development through the exchange of space images and providing remote sensing data in the UAE by using the Kazakh satellites KazEOSat-1 and KazEOSat-2. This is in exchange for providing services in terms of data processing from the Kazakh satellites as well as cooperating in student training and exchange of scientists and researchers in the areas of common interest.