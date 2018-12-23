UoS graduates job-seeking nationals from 3 Diploma programs

The programs had a number of job-seeking nationals enrolled. The programs are in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization.

During her address on the occasion, Her Excellency relayed the congratulations of His Excellency Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratization, to the graduates. She then expressed her gratitude for participating in the graduation ceremony of the Diploma programs as a collaboration between the Ministry and the University of Sharjah, which aim at developing and preparing the UAE nationals to work in the private sectors and in accordance with the country’s 2021 vision. This vision calls for cooperation, she added, between the various sectors an example of which is that with the University of Sharjah in the implementation of a number of Professional Diploma programs.

His Excellency the Chancellor of the University, during his word, expressed his gratitude and congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University of Sharjah, on the occasion. This new batch of graduates, he continued, have been conditioned following the best standards and will partake in the national development as directed by His Highness, and in accordance with his vision of the professional development of the UAE’s citizens who are seeking jobs.

His Excellency then addressed the graduates reassuring them that they have been professionally prepared according to the best international and educational standards to become fully developed cadres capable to undertake the task improving the current live standards. The urged them to apply all of their gained skills and education to serve this nation.

For his part, Prof. Radhi Al Zubaidi stressed that this batch of graduates comes from three programs taught in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah, and the number of graduates from the Professional Diploma in Administrative and Financial Sciences Accounting program reached 20 taught in Abu Dhabi; the Professional Diploma in Quality Management and Organisational Excellence reached 24 taught in Ras Al Khaimah; and Professional Diploma in Digital Media and Social Media reached 26 taught in Sharjah. The outcomes of these diplomas, he continued, will impress the sectors and institutions at which the graduates will work.