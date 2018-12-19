UoS, SRA discuss cooperation on roads network

His Excellency Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, signed the agreement with Dr. Amr Abdel Hamid, Director General of the Sharjah Research Academy. Attending the signing were Prof. Maamar Bettayeb, Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Studies, Prof. Mufeed Al Samerai, Senior Advisor of the Sharjah Research Academy, Prof. Abdallah Shanableh, Director of the Institute of Sciences and Engineering Research, Dr. Waleed Abdelaziz Zeiada, the Project Coordinator, and Dr. Ghazi Gaseem Khaleel Al-Khateeb.

The Chancellor of the University expressed his pleasure for the continuous collaboration with the Sharjah Research Academy in a large number of impactful and significant projects that serve and develop the community through improving the general environment in Sharjah. This, he added, comes in accordance with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University. He added that the University of Sharjah and the Sharjah Research Academy are looking to collaborate in the future in the medical fields.

For his part, the Director General of SRA emphasized the importance of collaborating with the University of Sharjah to continue success in many previous agreements and projects. He stressed that this agreement translates the vision of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah of achieving sustainable development of Sharjah through the collaboration of different institutions. This agreement, he added, will aid in overcoming a number of challenges in improving the roads network, which will, in turn, contribute to the local economic development.

According to this agreement, both parties will collaborate on a research project over two stages. The first stage involves improving the asphalt specifications for future high-performing roads in the UAE. The second explores the asphalt mix specifications for those roads. The research will, therefore, focus on developing a new generation of asphalt mix specifications following the Superpave mix design in order to improve the performance of the roads in the UAE and region, which would lead to economic gains for both.