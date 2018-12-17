UoS to discuss its 2019 – 2024 strategic plan

In his opening words, the Chancellor of the University welcomed the attendees and clarified the most significant focus areas for the upcoming five years. These areas, he continued, come following the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, President of the University, of establishing the University as a national development project that prepares and graduates researchers, professionals, and leaders equipped with the best morals, knowledge, and cultural awareness. The then briefed the attendees on the current status of the University, which is considered one of the most prestigious and largest nationally and regionally. He then discussed the current organizational structure of the University, its research, scientific and academic centers, and the accredited Master’s and PhD programs it offers.

The Chancellor then addressed the vision of the University of Sharjah for the upcoming period, which is to continue advancing in scientific research that contributes to and benefits the community, using modern technology in teaching, and offering a large number of accredited graduate-level programs in collaboration with international academic institutions and increasing cooperation agreements with them.

The strategic plan Central Committee also gave a report on the progress of the strategic plan that will be implemented at the start of the upcoming academic year and last until 2024. Dr. Hussein El Mahdi, Dean of Academic Support Services and Registrar of the Plan’s Strategic Committee, clarified that the plan focuses on seven areas that follow the University’s vision, which are: attention to teaching and learning, teaching methods, scientific research, attention to the student and the academic environment, education resources, research resources, and connecting the learning outcomes to the demands of the job market especially for careers related to information technology.

The plan also includes implementing mechanisms and plans to focus on increasing the skills of the University’s staff through training programs as well as supporting sustainability issues. The forum also included presentations by the University’s members of the plans and goals of each of their departments, centers, institutes, and colleges.