UoS, Sharjah City Municipality continue cooperation with a new MoU

Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of the University, signed the MoU with His Excellency Thabit Salim Al Turaifi, Director General of Sharjah City Municipality.

During his address on the occasion, the Chancellor of the University welcomed the attendees and expressed his joy in the partnership and continued cooperation with the Sharjah City Municipality through the various cooperation agreements that aim to serve and develop the community. The University of Sharjah, he added, since its establishment by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, President of the University, had continuously worked on serving the local community. This is one of the most significant strategic goals of the University that it aims to accomplish through partnerships with national organisations. The Chancellor stressed that the University is always working on implementing new research programs that meet the requirements of today as well as serves the national sectors in all aspects whether commercial or medical.

For his part, His Excellency Thabit Salim Al Turaifi assured that the Municipality always works on building cooperation bridges with the Emirate’s entities and organisations in order to meet the vision and directions of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah. The University of Sharjah, he continued, is considered one of the prestigious academic institutions with which the Municipality is always keen on establishing cooperation. This MoU comes as a continuation of the many prior to it with the University and aims to encourage knowledge and expertise exchange, and establishing permanent cooperation that works to raise the public awareness of health and achieving sustainability. The health sector, he continued, is considered one of the areas the Municipality places a lot of emphasis on especially since the declaration of Sharjah as a Healthy City by the World Health Organization, and this MoU will aid in supporting it and meeting the goals that serve the Emirate, the community, and visitors.

This MoU focuses on cooperation in implementing professional diploma, training programs and workshops in public health areas; exchange and publication of research, scientific studies and consultations related to the Department of Public Health and Central Laboratories; the University training technical cadres at the Department of Public Health; and the University’s graduate students will support the activities of the Municipality through conducting research and studies that support its development plans. The parties will also cooperate in organizing conferences and forums on the latest and best practices in public health and laboratories areas as well as developing scholarship programs related to the sector.