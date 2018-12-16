UoS receives the Swedish Ambassador in the UAE

Prof. Maamar Bettayeb, Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Studies, attended the meeting along with Dr. Tarek Merabtene, Director of International Relations; Prof. Abdelaziz Sofian, Deputy Director of Office of International Relations; and Dr. Imad Alsyouf, Director of office of Sustainability.

From the Swedish delegation side, attending were Ms. Anette Nilsson Exner, Counsellor and Deputy Head of Mission, and Mr. Massoud Biouki, Commercial Counsellor.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Chancellor welcomed the attendees and briefed them about the University of Sharjah, its facilities, educational and research laboratories, the offered accredited academic programs at the undergraduate and graduate levels, and the research centers specialized in sciences, engineering, and medicine.

The Swedish Ambassador expressed his gratitude to the Chancellor and the University for welcoming the delegation and stated that this visit aims to explore new possible cooperation areas and to strengthen the existing cooperation between the University of Sharjah and Swedish academic and educational institutions. The focus, he added, is especially in the area of scientific research cooperation in mutual interests such as research on water, energy and medical research.

For his part, Prof. Maamar Bettayeb stated that there are a number of research cooperation opportunities with the University of Sharjah through utilizing its research groups and scientific centers.

Dr. Tarek also briefed the delegation on existent agreements with Swedish Universities such as Luleå University of Technology (LUT) to promote student exchange and scientific cooperation. While Dr. Imad briefed the delegation on the ongoing international cooperation between Sweden and UAE through the Triple Helix projects in cooperation with Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects (DAEP), and Dubai Air Navigation Services (DANS) from the UAE side and Linköping University, LFV, and SAAB Group from the Swedish side.