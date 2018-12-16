UoS launches the 9th Biotechnology Students’ Exhibition

During the exhibition, students shared their work and scientific and research activities during the Fall semester. 18 student groups from the second and third years presented their research projects in areas of microbiology, immunology and serology, and biotechnology. Students from the second and third years also highlighted 8 presentations of their theoretical interests through posters, along with the graduate level students presenting 7 posters of their research projects for the first time in this exhibition. The exhibition also allowed students in their fourth year to discuss and present their abstracts of scientific references to a judging panel, which covered topics such as environmental biotechnology, molecular biology, and microbiology.

At the end of the exhibition, winners of the best poster and presentation contests were announced. In the scientific research projects contest for Master’s students, student Muna Mahfood was awarded first place for her project: “Clinical Exome Sequencing Identifies an STRC Frameshift Mutation in a UAE Family with Profound Non-Syndromic Hearing Loss,” under the supervision of Dr. Abdeleziz Tlili. In second place came students Abeer Fayyad, Salam Abdallah, and Sarah Al-Omran for their project: “Rosiglitazone Enhances Browning Adipocytes by Activation of PI-3 Kinase Pathway During the in vitro Differentiation of Mesenchymal Stem Cells into Adipocytes,” under the supervision of Dr. Amir Ali Khan.

As for the scientific research projects for Bachelor students, in first place from the second year students came students Fatima Nuzula, Fazila Serajudeen, Salma Mahmoud, Shanzeh Zahid, and Suaad Khan for their poster “TPRN Gene” under the supervision of Dr. Abdullah Al-Mutery. In first place from the third year came students Lujain Hamdan, Ruaa Sandakli, Sarah AlMansour, Rawan Saleh, Esraa Kanawati, and Fakhira Alketbi for their project: “Isolation and Characterization of Microbial Contaminats in Cosmetics,” under the supervision of Prof. Ismail Saadoun.

In the theoretical interests and abstracts contest for Bachelor students, in first place from the second year came students Nouf Khalid, Amal Ahmad, Fatima Al Shamsi, and Fatima Mahfoudh for their poster “Production of Antibiotics by Induction of Marine Bacteria With Human Pathogens,” under the supervision of Prof. Ihsan Al-Mahasenh. In first place from the third year came a poster titled: “Natural Products fromAquatic Eukaryotic Microorganisms for Cancer,” for students Osama Samir, Joumana Ahmad, Mohammed Bassim, Yousef Hazem, and Amro Elsayed and under the supervision of Prof. Ismail Saadoun.

During the fourth year Bachelor students’ presentations, three were awarded first place, which are: a presentation titled “Industrial Cellular Applications of Yeast for Biotechnology products of Natural Flavors and Aromatic Molecules,” by students Shamsa Mohammed, Amira Zein, Alaa Salem, Yumna Al Kitbi, Nivine Abu Baker, and Maya Ahmad under the supervision of Prof. Ihsan Al-Mahasenh. The second titled “Biodegradable Plastic” by students Israa Bader, Rowaida Rashid, Fatima Mohammed Ali, Nuha Fahad, and Aisha Mahmoud under the supervision of Dr. Kareem Mosa. Finally, the third was titled “Molecular Techniques to Analyze Food Authenticity” by students Amna Al Mansouri, Maitha Seif, Maria Asaad, Maitha Ali, Mariam Obaid, and Mariam Muftah under the supervision of Dr. Hassen Hadj Kacem.

The Department of Applied Biology also announced the names of the distinguished students: Shanzeh Zahid, Salma Al Taher, Zein Yousef from second year; Asna Sulaiman from third year; and Rand Al-Haj Yehya from fourth year.