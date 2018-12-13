UoS explores cooperation with University of Lyon, France

The University of Lyon’s Vice President for Academic Affairs and the Vice President for International Relations received Dr. Salah Taher.

During their meeting, Dr. Salah Taher gave a brief about the University of Sharjah and its major recent development in the various academic and research areas, and the number of nationally and internationally accredited academic programs. Both parties also discussed possible areas of cooperation in social and humanitarian sciences as well as law and international relations.

The Vice President for Academic Affairs assured that the University of Lyon is keen on establishing cooperation agreements with distinguished universities in the Middle East and declared that the University of Sharjah is one of the most prominent in the region. He added that there are many cooperation areas between both universities in terms of academic programs and shared research interests.

The parties also discussed possible cooperation in student and faculty exchange, and benefiting from the training programs at the University.

At the end of the meeting, Dr. Salah Taher extended an invitation to the University of Lyon’s administrators to visit the University of Sharjah and closely examine the programs it offers especially in the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences as well as the College of Law.