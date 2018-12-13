Sharjah Islamic Center for Economy, Finance Studies announces UoS Award for Islamic Economy Researches

This was during the ceremony that the Center organised at the University of Sharjah in the attendance of Prof. Elsiddig Ahmed ElMustafa El Sheikh, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs; Dr. Ibrahim Ali Al Mansoori, Executive Director of the Center and President of the Award’s Organising Committee; and a number of experts and interested audience in the field of Islamic Economy and Finance in the UAE.

During his opening word on behalf of His Excellency Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, Prof. Elsiddig Ahmed ElMustafa El Sheikh welcomed the attendees and extended his sincere gratitude to His Highness for sponsoring this award. He also extended his thanks to His Excellency Mr. Mohammed Abdallah Alraeesi, Executive Director of the Sharjah Islamic Bank for his contribution in sponsoring and supporting the Sharjah Islamic Center for Economy and Finance Studies at the University since its establishment. This support, he added, helped the Center participate in a large number of scientific projects in general and Islamic economy including this award. Prof. El Sheikh also thanked the Scientific and Organizing Committee of the award for their outstanding work.

For his part, Dr. Ibrahim Ali Al Mansoori stressed that this award comes as an encouragement of applied scientific efforts in the field of Islamic economy, and develops an environment suitable for intellectual creativity and scientific achievement such as in finding solutions that contribute to advancing this field. This in addition to using scientific research to adapt and utilise modern technology in Islamic financial applications to advance Islamic banking work. He added that the Center aims to offer initiatives such as publishing doctoral theses in Islamic economy and added that the Center has completed publishing the first issue under the title “Digital Finance.” This in addition to working on establishing a specialized magazine of Islamic finance.

He continued that this award is considered the first of its kind in the region focusing on research in Islamic economy and its areas. The award is concentrating on individual research on Islamic literacy, law, and economy. The participant also must adhere to the scientific research requirements of being creative and applicable. The submitted research will be evaluated following the specified standards from the Scientific Committee. The final research papers must be submitted by the end of February 2019 and winners will be announced at the end of April 2019.

At the end of the ceremony, Prof. Elsiddig Ahmed ElMustafa El Sheikh along with Dr. Ibrahim Ali Al Mansoori honored Sharjah Islamic Bank, the main sponsor of this award.