Al Qasimia, Calicut universities discuss cooperation

Dr. Mohammed Basheer stressed that Al Qasimia University has an important role in spreading the value and principle of Islam, especially in Asia. He also praised the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for establishing such destination to be a beacon of the Islamic and Arab sciences.

The visiting delegation praised the keenness of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, and concerns to spread the science and culture. The delegation also appreciated the generous patronage of his Highness for the Indian student who are studying at Al Qasimia.