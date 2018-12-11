UoS, Sun Moon University explore areas of cooperation

The Chancellor of the University welcomed the visiting delegation and stressed the importance of establishing cooperation between both universities in research and academic areas as well as student and experience exchange. The University of Sharjah, he continued, is considered one of the largest and most prominent universities in the United Arab Emirates. This is in terms of the numbers of enrolled students and accredited academic programs and specialisations at the undergraduate and graduate levels. He also highlighted the Medical Campus, which is considered the largest and most advanced in the region.

President of Sun Moon University Prof. Sun Jo Hwang gave a brief about the University and its academic and scientific majors, number of enrolled students, multiculturalism, and ranking amongst other South Korean institutions. He assured that there is a possibility to cooperate in the fields of Islamic studies, Arabic and Korean language education, modern advanced technology and its applications – a specialty of Sun Moon University. The President also extended an invitation to the University of Sharjah Chancellor to visit Sun Moon University in South Korea.

For his part, Dr. Salah Taher suggested establishing a cooperation agreement between both universities in various fields they discussed and preparing an action plan.