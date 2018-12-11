SCASS organises two highly informative lectures on Exoplanets

The lectures covered the history of exoplanet discoveries as well as various detection methods such as direct imaging, radial velocity, transit photometry, astrometry, and gravitational microlensing, amongst others. Dr. Georgakarakos also discussed systems architecture in which he drew comparisons between our solar system and other discovered planetary systems, possibilities of finding other habitable planets through examining habitability conditions and requirements of other planetary systems, and prospects in exoplanet discoveries.

Attending the lectures was a large number of the University’s faculty and staff members and students as well as space and astronomy enthusiasts and the general public. The lectures opened the door for new exciting realms and possibilities of studying space and astronomy and appreciating the Universe around us.