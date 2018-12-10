ZU, Red Crescent support underprivileged students

Both sides agreed to host charitable initiatives and campaigns, engage community volunteering opportunities for Zayed University students, and support the students' ZU Red Crescent Club.

The agreement was recently signed by Prof. Reyadh Al Mehaideb, Vice-President of Zayed University, and Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the Emirates Red Crescent, at Zayed University in Abu Dhabi.

This comes within the framework applied by the two sides to achieve best results from related policies and strategies towards charity, humanitarian and community work.

Al Mehaideb particularised such valuable and constructive initiatives to have a positive impact in supporting the students’ educational journey and encouraging them to excel and move forward.

Al-Falahi for his part indicated the cooperation’s significance in humanitarian works and its keenness to serve the society of the UAE, parallel with the wise aspirations of the great leadership.