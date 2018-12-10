UoS, du get a new record in Guinness for the Largest Envelope Mosaic

The mosaic image is of the Founder of the UAE Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and coinciding with the “Year of Zayed” initiative. The University’s students assembled the mosaic using du envelopes and in collaboration with the company, which is a part of the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company. Over 200 University students and staff participated in the assembly of 40 thousand envelopes were used in the assembly and covered 148 meters squared.

This counts as the third record set by the University of Sharjah in the Guinness World Records. The University students previously designed the largest image of CDs to celebrate the UAE’s National Day, and a world map from water bottles to celebrate the World Water Day.

As the official partner in this attempt, du contributed with envelopes containing phone credit that were distributed to workers following the assembly as a way of supporting all community categories as well as a part of its corporate sustainability mission.

The University’s Vice Chancellors, College Deans, Department Heads, and faculty and staff members as well as students all attended the event.

Addressing the occasion, the Chancellor of the University assured that the University is proud of the memory of the “Year of Zayed” and this accomplishment, the third of its kind in the University records, communicates the University and its students’ loyalty and appreciation of this memory. He added that the University of Sharjah continuously supports student innovation and creativity through extracurricular activities, which contributes to its unique standing as a comprehensive university of all fields and student skills development activities.

For his part, Mr. Abdulwahed Juma, Executive Vice President Brand & Corporate Communications at du, stated that du’s participation in this event is a way of showcasing its appreciation of the efforts and vision of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan that contributed to the UAE’s current prominent global position. It also comes from the company’s corporate strategy and commitment to supporting cooperation and agreements with the various local community organisations. Supporting the UAE’s students, he continued, is a top priority of the company as they believe they possess great abilities to innovate and create with the aim of achieving the Founders’ visions.