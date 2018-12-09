UoS organises 1st Regional ConsAsia 2018 Conference

The conference comes under the theme "Contemporary Conservative Dentistry: Innovations for Monday's Practice.” The University’s College of Dentistry organized the Conference in collaboration with the AOFCD and the Dental Division of the Emirates Medical Association (EMA), and with the participation of over 30 countries.

Prof. Elsiddig Ahmed El Mustafa El Sheikh, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, attended the ConsAsia along with Prof. Qutayba Hamid Al Heialy, Vice Chancellor for Medical Colleges and Health Sciences and Dean of College of Medicine; Mr. Majid Al-Jarwan, Vice Chancellor for Public Relations; Prof. Byeong-Hoon Cho, President of the AOFCD and ConsAsia 2019; Prof. Hien Chi Ngo, Dean of the College of Dental Medicine; Dr. Aisha Sultan, President of the Dental Division of the EMA; and a number of faculty and staff members at the University.

His Excellency Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, welcomed the attendees and extended his gratitude to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for supporting this Conference, which models his ambition and vision for building a modern civilization that support the Arab and Islamic civilizations as well as cultural and intellectual growth. This Conference is evidence of the growth of this civilization as the AOFCD chose the University of Sharjah to host it due to its prominent international standing as a leading medical and dental medicine educational institution.

The Chancellor continued his address stressing the importance of having internationally renowned dental medicine experts and scientists alongside practitioners and researchers from Asia, the Middle East, and Europe to participate with their expertise and scientific accomplishments in dental medicine. Their participation is significant, he added in light of the international growing interest in digital dentistry, which includes 3D dental x-rays in diagnosing and implantology and endodontics treatments, and prosthodontic design and modeling and caries diagnosing and treating using electronic devices.

His Excellency then extended his thanks to the representatives of the AOFCD and the EMA for their support and contribution in the success of this Conference. He also commended the College of Dentistry for organizing this Conference.

Prof. Qutayba Hamid also welcomed the attendees and assured that the topics and theme of the Conference are of the utmost importance along with exchanging expertise with the aim of showcasing the most recent and advanced research and practices in dental medicine.

For his part, Prof. Byeong-Hoon Cho extended his thanks to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for supporting this Conference as well as the Chancellor of the University and Dean of the College of Dental Medicine for their exceptional contribution to organizing this Conference in the Middle East. He also thanked the speakers representing 30 countries for their attendance participation by sharing their knowledge and expertise in dental medicine. He ended his address wishing that this Conference aids in the growth of the dental medicine field using the presented research papers, lectures, and workshops.

Prof. Hien Chi Ngo also expressed his gratitude to His Highness and the Chancellor of the University and the VC for the Medical Colleges and Health Sciences for their unceasing support. He then welcomed the attendees and clarified that this Conference is the first in the Middle East and highlights the most recent innovations, and treatments in the dental medicine field in light of technological advancements. ConsAsia 2018, he added, presents over 45 research papers from the various dental medicine fields, 25 theoretical lectures, and 4 workshops. This with the participation of international researchers and representatives from 30 countries and the attendance of over 400 dental doctors and students.

Dr. Aisha Sultan followed suit by expressing her thanks to His Highness and the Chancellor for supporting the Conference. She stressed that ConsAsia 2018 presents all of the recent research papers in dental medicine to allow dentists to keep up with recent developments in restorative dentistry. This, she added, is following the spirit of the Union that focuses on education and development in all scientific, cultural, economic, space, and clean nuclear energy fields, amongst others.

During the Conference closing ceremony, the speakers and sponsors of ConsAsia 2018 were honored, which included: Prof. Byeong-Hoon Cho; Dr. Aisha Sultan; Prof. AB Rani Samsudin, Head of the Graduate Studies Program at the University; and Dr. Hatem Mostafa El-Damanhoury, President of the Conference Organizing Committee and Secretary General of ConsAsia 2018.