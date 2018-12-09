UoS organises 1st Conference for People with Disabilities

This in the attendance of Her Highness Shaikha Jameela bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Vice Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs and Director General of the Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services (SCHS), along with His Excellency Dr. Tareq Sultan bin Khadem, Member of Sharjah Executive Council, Member of the University’s Board of Trustees, and Chairman of the Directorate of Human Resources in Sharjah; Mr. Mohammed Abdallah, Chief Executive Officer of Sharjah Islamic Bank and Member of the University’s Board of Trustees; and Ms. Mona Abdul Karim Al Yafei, Director-General of SCHS. His Excellency Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, inaugurated the conference.

The conference agenda included discussion sessions by Her Highness Shaikha Jameela bint Mohammed Al Qasimi with the disabilities students at the University during which she gave her congratulations on the occasion of the International Day of Disabled Persons. She then shared a number of experiences and cases that she personally followed through the SCHS activities and how they contributed to the advancement of their vision of enabling and supporting people with disabilities in all aspects of life. She also gave them a number of valuable advice to follow in their personal and academic lives such as expressing their needs, high self-esteem, and knowing their rights.

The conference began with a word by His Excellency Dr. Tareq Sultan bin Khadem during which he stressed that His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University, pays special attention to providing a comfortable life for everyone living in Sharjah. This is through ensuring the value of life for each person and establishing a welcoming city for people with disabilities. He added that people with disabilities have various astounding accomplishments nationally and internationally, and congratulated them on the Emirate of Sharjah getting international recognition as an “Accessible City for Physically Disabled.”

In his address, the Chancellor of the University extended his congratulations to His Highness on this special occasion. He added that His Highness will continue to be the University’s most prominent figure for what he contributed to ensuring that people with disabilities have all forms of care and support. This is what led, he continued, to the recognition of Sharjah as an “Accessible City for Physically Disabled.” He also noted the significance of this conference coinciding with the International Day of Disabled Persons.

Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy added that this conference aims at raising awareness of the challenges and rights of people with disabilities the role of the University of Sharjah that has, since its establishment, placed special attention and care on people with disabilities in collaboration with SCHS and following the directions of His Highness through the establishment of the Disabilities Resource Center.

As for Ms. Mona Abdul Karim Al Yafei, she shared the history, accomplishments and future plans of the Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services (SCHS) and their vision of becoming a leading institution that can support and enable people with disabilities in Sharjah.

Prof. Ahmed Falah Alomosh, Director of Disability Resource Center, stated that this conference aims to raise awareness of people with disabilities challenges and supporting friendly designs to ensure the rights of those people. The conference also highlights the importance of including people with disabilities in the political, economic, and social aspects of life.

The conference included a show of a number of successful models by students of disabilities at the University that highlighted their experiences, and the support provided to them at the Disabilities Resource Center. It concluded with honoring the participating entities, which are: the Sharjah Community Police Department, Emirates Association of the Visually Impaired, Art for All Center, and Al-Thiqah Club for Handicapped.