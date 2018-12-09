UoS students showcase their creations in the 9th Graduation Projects Exhibition

The projects included public relations and multimedia projects, organizing the exhibition and workshops, designing advertising campaigns, documentary and dramatic films production, as well as artistic designs and marketing projects. They highlighted the students’ creativity and what they gained from knowledge and skills during their academic journey at the University of Sharjah.

Dr. Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of Sharjah Government Media Bureau, attended the exhibition along with Hassan Yaqoub Al Mansouri, Secretary General of Sharjah Media Council; Vice Chancellors; Prof. Essam Nasr Selim, Acting Dean of the College of Communication and President of the Exhibition; Dr. Khayrat Moawed Mohamed Ayyad, Head of the Department of Public Relations and Supervisor of the Exhibition; Mr. Khalid Al Raboy, Director of Public Relations at the University and Coordinator of the Exhibition; as well as the college deans, faculty and staff members, and students.

His Excellency the Chancellor of the University toured through the Exhibition’s sections and listened to the students’ explanations of their projects concepts that create a sense of unity between the University and local community. The projects also support a number of local organizations – governmental and private.

During this opening address, the Dean of the College welcomed the attendees and said that this exhibition showcases the creativity of the students in this exhibition, which is connected to the 8th Graduation Projects Exhibition that honored His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University of Sharjah, who is unceasing in his support of creativity wherever it is found.

The exhibition featured a short film about the martyrs’ monument in Wahat Al Karama, Abu Dhabi, and another one showcasing the projects of the students of the College of Communication in previous exhibitions. The exhibition also aims to supporting the joint initiatives with the local organizations in the UAE through designing projects that included 27 documentary films, 37 campaigns and an exhibition showcasing the contributions of these organizations. The organizations included: Sharjah Consultative Council, Sharjah Government Media Bureau, Sharjah Media City (Shams), Dubai Police Headquarters, Dar Al Khaleej Printing & Publishing, Expo Centre Sharjah, Centro Sharjah, and Sharjah Co-op Society.

At the end of the exhibition, the organizing committee, sponsors, and participants were honored and the Exhibition honorary shield was handed to His Excellency the Chancellor of the University.