Salem bin Mohammed Al Qasimi visits Al Qasimia University

During his visit, Sheikh Salem bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi has praised the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to establish Al Qasimia University which is one of the beacons of science in the Arab and Islamic world.

Dr. Rashad Salem, Director of Al Qasimia University has received Sheikh Salem bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi and briefed him on the vision of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to establish Al Qasimia University.

At the end of the meeting, Dr. Rashad Salem presented the shield of the University as a gift to Sheikh Salem bin Mohammed Al Qasimi in honour of his visit to the University.