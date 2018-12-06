UoS inaugurates the Arabic Language Association

Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, inaugurated the Arabic Language Association headquarters at the University’s College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.

Prof. Adnan Ibrahim Sarhan, Assistant Chancellor of Branch Affairs and Dean of the Community College, attended the inauguration along with Prof. Abdul Sahib Mehdi, Acting Dean of the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Science, and Dr. Maher Ahmad Ali Mbaidin, Head of the Department of Arabic Language and Literature.

The Chancellor stressed the importance of focusing on the Arabic language and investing in its available data to contribute to technological advancements and artificial intelligence applications development. This in addition to using modern teaching methods. He also stressed the significance of initiating cooperation between colleges to utilize the students’ energy in joint theoretical and applied areas while supporting them with a modern technologically-advanced environment.

The Arabic Language Association aims to foster the spirit of cooperation between students to partake in cultural and scientific activities related to the Department of Arabic Language and Literature through conducting seminars, lectures, and conferences. The students of the Association played a significant role in a number of national and literary cultural events.