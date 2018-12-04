Two NYU Abu Dhabi seniors named Schwarzman Scholars

Schwarzman Scholars was inspired by the Rhodes Scholarship and is designed to prepare future global leaders to meet the geopolitical challenges of the 21st century. The vision of Schwarzman Scholars is to bring together the world’s best young minds to explore and understand the economic, political, and cultural factors that have contributed to China’s increasing importance as a global power, and to make them more effective as links between China and the rest of the world.

NYUAD Class of 2019 student and 2020 Schwarzman Scholar Atoka Jo said, "I am thrilled to be a part of the Schwarzman Scholars community, which I have already fallen in love with when I met the other candidates at the Bangkok interview. I hope to not only expand my knowledge and horizon, but also think of ways to collaborate with other scholars to better the world. Personally, I hope to utilise this opportunity as a stepping-stone to achieve my ambition of working at the United Nations. I would like to express my eternal gratitude to my family, friends, professors, and NYUAD for supporting me to accomplish this goal."

NYUAD Class of 2019 student and 2020 Schwarzman Scholar Alexander MacKay, said, "I am humbled to be welcomed into the 2020 cohort of Schwarzman Scholars and hope to leverage this opportunity to pursue influence in promotion of sustainable development. I am excited to continue my education in China and to join another community of passionate young people as we attempt to take on the greatest challenges of the 21st century together. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey and who can share this accomplishment with me."