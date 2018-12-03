Saudi Arabia Cultural Attaché Office, Saudi Student Clubs organise ‘One-March’ in celebration of 47th UAE National Day

The celebration took place in the presence of the Saudi Cultural Attaché Dr. Rashid Al-Ghayyad and Dr Mohamed Al Masoudi, the Director of Cultural Affairs, and supervisor of the celebration, along with the administrative staff of Saudi Student Clubs in the UAE, and a large crowd of citizens and residents in the UAE.

Marking the occasion, the attaché office team held a themed march titled "One Population" that toured the streets of the City Walk area in Dubai, with the participation of the consular and cultural attaché office staff, Saudi students and their UAE colleagues in the Emirati universities along with the management team and staff of Alef Group.

The parade went through the streets of the City Walk, involving more than 1,500 participants from the UAE, Saudi Arabia and various nationalities living in the country, who all carried the two countries' flags and photos of Saudi and UAE leaders.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr Al-Ghayyad, said, "The Saudi Cultural Attaché Office has doubled its efforts to reciprocate the warm feelings and hospitality embodied by the UAE in a way that reflects the longstanding and deeply-rooted bonds binding the Saudi and Emirati leadership.”

”We haven't found a better occasion to express our amicable and warm feelings towards the UAE and our happiness of the Spirit of the Union than the 47th anniversary of the UAE National Day. Our robust and unique cultural relations echo the wise vision adopted by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God protect them," he added.

Al Masoudi said, “This initiative comes within the framework of further strengthening the fraternal relations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia. We, in the cultural mission of Saudi Arabia in the UAE, took the initiative and participated in the 47th UAE National Day so that Saudi Arabia becomes the first country that takes part in this glorious celebration."

”We recently concluded successful participation in the Sharjah Book Fair where a Saudi-Emirati seminar and two poetic evenings were held in the presence of a number of intelligentsia, academics and media professionals. And during the UAE National Day celebration, the Cultural Attaché Office and Saudi Student Clubs are organising over 12 activities in demonstration of the feelings of deep love and loyalty we hold for the UAE and its leadership and the people.”

For his part, Sheikh Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of Alef Group, said, "We extend our sincere congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, God protect them; along with their brothers, their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, as well as the people of the UAE, on the occasion of the 47th UAE National Day.”

Sheikh Khalid Al Qasimi added: "We are delighted to participate and support the march of “One Population" on this occasion, which comes as a re-affirmation of the deep ties of brotherhood and friendship between the two leaderships and people. We extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to the Saudi Cultural Attaché Office in the UAE and to the Saudi Student Clubs for this valuable initiative.”

