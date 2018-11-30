Al Qasimia University celebrates on UAE 47th National Day

The celebration began with a march by the Military Division of the Sharjah Police Academy and a motorcade of the university's, Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, and Dr. Rashad Salem, Director of Al Qasimia University, and the students at the student stalls expressed their love for the UAE and then opened an exhibition on the life Founding Father of the UAE, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (May Allah Rest His Soul in Peace).